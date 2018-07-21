Italian Report Claims Chelsea Have Opened Talks With Juventus Star Miralem Pjanic's Agent

Chelsea have opened discussions with the agent of Juventus playmaker Miralem Pjanic, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Having signed Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, there has been speculation that I Bianconeri will now need to offload a few squad members. And, according to the report, the Blues are now involved in talks over a third Juve player - having already made enquiries about Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.

The FA Cup winners have long been linked with defender Rugani, while recent reports claim Chelsea have officially got the ball rolling as they look to ramp up their interest in Argentinian striker Higuain.

Now it seems Pjanic is the latest Juve player of interest to Maurizio Sarri's new side, with Calciomercato claiming to have received exclusive information regarding an approach.

The report also suggests that Juve have identified N'Golo Kante as a potential replacement for the former Roma midfielder, although the two serve rather different functions in midfield.

Barcelona and Manchester City have both been credited with interest in Pjanic, yet Juve are intent on keeping the player in Turin and have made plans to offer him a new contract.

According to the source, the player's representative, Fali Ramadani met with Blues officials this Wednesday. But they have also revealed that the player would like to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Londoners are also believed to be nearing a transfer for CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin.

The Russian's performances at this year's World Cup made him a wanted man this summer, but Maurizio Sarri's side are understood to be frontrunners in the chase for the player, who is also a target for AS Monaco, among other clubs,