Atlético Madrid Close in on Deal for Celta Defender Jonny as Diego Simeone Looks to Bolster Squad

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Atlético Madrid are believed to be on the verge of signing Celta Vigo defender Jonny Castro (known as Jonny), as his club look to cash in quickly before his contract expires at the end of the upcoming campaign.

According to Marca, the versatile full back has been training away from his teammates in recent days as the details of his transfer are ironed out. The report claims that Jonny could join Los Colchoneros today, but suggests that Diego Simeone may opt to loan the 24-year-old out for a season as he currently has two top quality options in the left-back position.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

If Jonny were to sign for Atléti and remain at the club, he would face a battle with Brazilian ace Filipe Luís and 2018 World Cup-winning Frenchman Lucas Hernández. As Luís is now approaching the twilight of his career, Simeone may opt to loan Jonny out for the season, and a number of Premier League teams are believed to be keen on securing his services.


Jonny was a standout player for Celta Vigo last season, and his relentless defending performances make him an ideal candidate to join Atléti's notoriously bulletproof backline. Among his highlights from the 2017/18 campaign, the Spaniard scored a crucial goal in a shock 2-2 draw with Catalan giants Barcelona.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

It looks set to be a big season for Simeone's side, who are desperate to overthrow the La Liga elite of Real Madrid and Barça to claim their first league title since 2014. In a bid to achieve their aims, Simeone has gone about his summer player recruit smartly and quickly, and has so far managed to sign French prodigy Thomas Lemar, as well as midfielder Rodri from Valencia.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Atléti are rumoured to be perusing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on loan, in a bid to reunite France's World Cup winning frontline. Antoine Griezman has already committed his future to the club for next season, and Simeone is believed to be keen on bringing in Giroud on a short term basis to link up with his fellow Les Bleus teammate.

