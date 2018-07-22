Crystal Palace Reportedly Set to Offer Manchester City Legend Audacious Contract

Crystal Palace are reportedly going to offer Yaya Toure a contract to join the London club to finish his career at Selhurst Park.

Reported in today's the Sun newspaper as cited by Sky Sports on 22 July, Toure is now a free agent after ending his memorable Manchester City career in May. Toure claimed his third Premier League crown with the Citizens but was said to be dissatisfied with treatment from manager Pep Guardiola.

The highly accomplished midfielder made over 300 appearances for the Manchester club and will likely go down as one of the greatest players ever to wear the City shirt.

The Eagles believe they can tempt the 35-year-old to join with a contract that would pay Toure £100,000-a-week. Toure moved down to London earlier this summer and a link has been made with the London club most likely to hand a contract of that amount to the Ivorian.

If Toure was to accept a contract, it would certainly bring interest and could tempt further Palace targets to make a move. Toure has a vast amount of experience at the highest level of the game which could prove vital in the dressing room.

If Toure believes he can still play at the top level, this could prove his only option with few other potential suitors being linked at the moment.

In his 316 appearances for Manchester City, Toure netted 79 times, making 50 assists. In terms of honours, Toure picked up three Premier League titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup.