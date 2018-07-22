Lazio Eyeing £22m-Rated Arsenal Winger Alex Iwobi as Potential Felipe Anderson Replacement

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Alex Iwobi may be leaving Arsenal this summer as the 22-year-old striker does not appear to be in the plans of the new club's boss Unai Emery.

The Nigeria international, who came through the Gunners' youth system and has been a regular starter for the first team since 2015, could bid farewell to the Emirates if an offer around £22m arrives.

The talented youngster put himself in the spotlight at the World Cup, despite Nigeria's early elimination, and has definitely attracted some attention. According to Il Messaggero, Italian side Lazio are interested in Arsenal's young star.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Biancocelesti are on the hunt for a top player, as promised by the club's president Claudio Lotito following the sale of Brazilian Felipe Anderson to West Ham. 

The winger's departure leaves Lazio with some cash to spend and Iwobi seems to intrigue the Roman team. Alongside Arsenal's attacker, Lazio are also carefully evaluating Atletico Madrid's ace Angel Correa, who has a similar price tag to Iwobi.

Meanwhile, in London, Arsenal fans have had mixed reactions to the rumours regarding Iwobi's potential departure and the club's negotiations with Italian giants Lazio.

   



Iwobi has scored nine times in 98 appearances since 2015, playing 39 games last season and bagging three goals for the Gunners. Perhaps it's a case of too little, too late for the attacker, whom came through the youth ranks at Arsenal.

