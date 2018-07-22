Lazio Eyeing £22m-Rated Arsenal Winger Alex Iwobi as Potential Felipe Anderson Replacement

Alex Iwobi may be leaving Arsenal this summer as the 22-year-old striker does not appear to be in the plans of the new club's boss Unai Emery.

The Nigeria international, who came through the Gunners' youth system and has been a regular starter for the first team since 2015, could bid farewell to the Emirates if an offer around £22m arrives.

The talented youngster put himself in the spotlight at the World Cup, despite Nigeria's early elimination, and has definitely attracted some attention. According to Il Messaggero, Italian side Lazio are interested in Arsenal's young star.

The Biancocelesti are on the hunt for a top player, as promised by the club's president Claudio Lotito following the sale of Brazilian Felipe Anderson to West Ham.

The winger's departure leaves Lazio with some cash to spend and Iwobi seems to intrigue the Roman team. Alongside Arsenal's attacker, Lazio are also carefully evaluating Atletico Madrid's ace Angel Correa, who has a similar price tag to Iwobi.

Meanwhile, in London, Arsenal fans have had mixed reactions to the rumours regarding Iwobi's potential departure and the club's negotiations with Italian giants Lazio.

Bye bye. He’s had his chances and he’s useless. Before the start of last season Wenger said Iwobi needs to step it up and contribute more with goals and assists - he didn’t. Iwobi is living off his uncles reputation, he’s got nothing to offer — Smokey🍀🔥 (@SmokeMyPipeeee) July 21, 2018

He shouldn't be sold

Got a future — YemmieBlaq (@Blaqyemmie) July 21, 2018





He probably won't leave. But selling him to Lazio would be a really smart move for us — YaGunnersYa11 (@yagunnersya711) July 21, 2018





So apparently Lazio are interested in signing Alex Iwobi. Does he deserve a chance under Emery or should we cash in and replace him? Keep in mind that he’s only recently turned 22. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 21, 2018

Iwobi has scored nine times in 98 appearances since 2015, playing 39 games last season and bagging three goals for the Gunners. Perhaps it's a case of too little, too late for the attacker, whom came through the youth ranks at Arsenal.