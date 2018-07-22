Liverpool Confirm Young Striker Ryan Kent Has Joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers on Season-Long Loan

Liverpool have confirmed that young striker Ryan Kent has joined Scottish Premier League side Rangers on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old is highly regarded by Liverpool staff, including Jurgen Klopp, and has impressed during various loan spells,

Kent had successful loan spells at Bundesliga side Freiburg and Championship outfit Bristol City last season, and is now making a temporary switch north of the border.

He will link up with former Liverpool Under-18s coach and club legend, Steven Gerrard, who took over as manager at the Scottish club earlier this summer.

Kent has represented England at Under-18 and Under-20 levels and signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last year, before his loan move to Freiburg.

Speaking to Rangers TV after confirmation of his move, Kent said: “I think when the opportunity came around to join a club of this magnitude, it was a bit of a no-brainer. They have got a person in charge now in Steven Gerrard who has played at the highest level and achieved many great things.

“To learn from him is great, and I already know some of the players here. To have Michael Beale here too, he got the best out of me in under-23s football at Liverpool.“So I think it is a really exciting move for me, and I am looking forward to the opportunity.





“I would say I am an exciting player, and I never hold back. I don’t fear getting on the ball, even if I’ve lost the ball. I am hopefully going to bring a lot of excitement to the fans here at Rangers.

“Everybody knows what a massive club they are with a massive fan-base. I have already watched a bit of them this season in the pre-season games and the Europa League qualifiers.

“I think the turnout of fans for the game against Bury speaks for itself. I am really looking forward to getting started, and especially to making my debut at Ibrox.”

He becomes Rangers' tenth signing of the summer and joins former Liverpool teammates Jon Flanagan and Ovie Ejaria - who is still contracted to the Reds - at the Scottish club.