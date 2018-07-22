Why Aston Villa's Jack Grealish Would Be a Good Signing for Spurs as 2018/19 Season Approaches

Jack Grealish currently plies his trade for Aston Villa but perhaps that is not where his future lies. Recent reports have linked him with a move away from Villa Park.

The midfielder is currently valued between £30m to £40m, with Liverpool also showing an interest, yet it's Tottenham who appear favourites to sign him. So if that was the case, how would they benefit from the player?

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Firstly, although his primary attribute is not necessarily to score goals, he can chip in with a few from time to time. Last season he made 27 appearances for Villa, in the Championship. He managed to get on the score sheet three times. In the previous season, he scored five goals in the Championship.

The mercurial midfielder can score wonder goals too. Last season he scored an outstanding volley against Cardiff City, which clipped the inside of the post. He struck the ball from the edge of the box, as the crowd witnessed an absolute stunner.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He has long been considered a future star and even at the age of 22 he is still highly rated. He has been a key player for Villa over the past two seasons, and he proved his credentials in their play-off final against Fulham. Although Villa lost, Grealish was their star player, creating numerous chances and almost scoring a spectacular goal.

The Birmingham youngster and former England Under-21 international can also create space effectively. He can create chances from nothing and weave his magic with intricate passes and a variety of through balls.

Missed that match day feeling.. nice to get a run out today & get some minutes in the bank ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PFYz3lyBBn — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) July 14, 2018

The 22-year-old is far from the finished product but under Mauricio Pochettino's guidance at Spurs, he could be a success. Pochettino would be able to nurture and embed him into an already youthful side.

The Argentine manager would be like a father figure to him, which is especially needed for a player that has had a troubled past. Pochettino could mould him from a raw prospect into a complete all-rounded player.

Grealish could become an even better player at Spurs. He has developed resilience from overcoming professional and personal hurdles.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He often struggled in his younger years and according to talkSPORT he said: "I struggled with the limelight. Some things happened in the past and I put it down to myself - I've been a bit young and a bit inexperienced in the game."

He had to make a big decision on whether to play for England or Ireland at an international level where he received abuse from social media trolls. And he has received hate-filled messages and death threats from his own fans calling him lazy and questioning his work ethic.

His ability to overcome adversity at difficult times is what sets him apart from his peers. He has learned from some of the mistakes he has made and shows a profound maturity which is ideal for the current Tottenham side.

The Villa player is kind-hearted and enjoys spending time with his family as he reiterates on his Twitter bio. He does not have a big ego and would not disrupt the vibe at Spurs. He is also very fond of some of the Spurs players, including their talisman Harry Kane who he praised during the World Cup.

Super Harry Kane!!! 🙌🏻⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) June 18, 2018

Spurs have not signed a single player yet in this summer's transfer window but Grealish would be an ideal candidate to add to their roster.