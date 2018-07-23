Barcelona Defender Douglas Joins Sivasspor on Season-Long Loan

Barcelona has sent right-back Douglas on a season-long loan to Turkish side Sivasspor.

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Barcelona has sent right-back Douglas on a season-long loan to Turkish side Sivasspor. Last season's La Liga champions announced the move via their official website on Monday.

"FC Barcelona and Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor have reached an agreement for the loan of Douglas to the latter for the 2018/19 season," the club wrote in a statement.

The 27-year-old defender has been at Barca since 2014, when the club brought him in from Brazilian outfit Sau Paulo.

Douglas has only managed eight appearances for the Camp Nou giants since joining the club. He has also spent stints on loan with Sporting Gijon and Benfica in the past and will be playing next season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Despite the handful of appearances in a Barca shirt, Douglas can boast winning eight major trophies, inclusive of two La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey,

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)