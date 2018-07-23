Barcelona has sent right-back Douglas on a season-long loan to Turkish side Sivasspor. Last season's La Liga champions announced the move via their official website on Monday.

"FC Barcelona and Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor have reached an agreement for the loan of Douglas to the latter for the 2018/19 season," the club wrote in a statement.

The 27-year-old defender has been at Barca since 2014, when the club brought him in from Brazilian outfit Sau Paulo.

Douglas has only managed eight appearances for the Camp Nou giants since joining the club. He has also spent stints on loan with Sporting Gijon and Benfica in the past and will be playing next season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Despite the handful of appearances in a Barca shirt, Douglas can boast winning eight major trophies, inclusive of two La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey,