Besiktas Confirm Talks Over Transfer of Spanish Goalkeeper Fabri to Newly Promoted Fulham

Besiktas have confirmed in an unusual official statement that goalkeeper Fabricio Ramirez is in talks with Fulham, after the two clubs agreed terms over the transfer of the player.

Fulham have been rumoured to be in the market for a new shot stopper following their promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs last season, and rumours only intensified after second choice 'keeper David Button departed for Brighton earlier this month.

The brief statement read, made by the Turkish outfit on Monday afternoon, read: "Beşiktaş Football Inc. informed the KAP that our footballer Fabricio Ramirez was starting negotiations for the transfer to Fulham."

And it looks as if 30-year-old Ramirez, better known simply as 'Fabri' will be the man they turn to, if Besiktas' statement is anything to go by.

Spaniard Fabri has been a mainstay in the Besiktas team as they finished 4th in the Super Lig last term, and as such will bring valuable experience to a youthful Fulham side.

His 200+ career appearances for Besiktas, Deportivo La Coruna and Real Valladoid - among others - count among them one Super Lig trophy and 11 Champions League appearances, including both legs against German champions Bayern Munich in the last 16 of last year's competition.

He will become Fulham's third signing of the summer, joining OGC Nice duo Jean Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand, as the Cottagers continue to splash the cash in an attempt to avoid relegation at the first time of asking.