Jürgen Klopp Gives Injury Update After Defender Joel Matip Limps Out of Borussia Dortmund Clash

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury picked up by defender Joel Matip in pre-season.

The Cameroon international limped off after 22 minutes of the Reds' International Champions' Cup meeting with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday night.

Dortmund won the match 3-1 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and the night was even worse for Matip, who will now have to be assessed by medical staff in order to determine the severity of his injury.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp told reporters (per liverpoolfc.com): “It’s not the same injury. It’s another muscle – it looks like, hopefully, only a little tear.

“We will see, but we cannot say anymore about it now. It is of course the most negative thing about the day. It’s not cool. Things like this can happen, but you don’t want them to.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more, but in this moment we only know that it was too painful for him to carry on.”

Klopp then took time to assess his side's performance during the match against his former club, telling reporters (via liverpoolfc.com) that his players struggled with the circumstances surrounding the game:

"We’ve said it a few times, football is a results game. We lost, Dortmund scored three and we scored one so that’s then a fair result. For both teams it was obviously very difficult circumstances, the humidity and all that stuff.

"I think a few players thought after five minutes: ‘Wow, where are we here?’ So that was the football we played in the first half. It’s quite difficult in the moment – Dortmund have exactly the same problems – with these mixed line-ups to get kind of an organisation.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"We saw this in the first half. Fabinho position-wise should be the guy who organises but with Adam Lallana around him, Curtis Jones and the two wingers it was not easy."

