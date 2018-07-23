MLS: Colorado Rapids Acquire Kellyn Acosta in Deal with FC Dallas

The Colorado Rapids acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta from FC Dallas in exchange for forward Dominique Badji and an international roster spot.

By Associated Press
July 23, 2018

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Kellyn Acosta from FC Dallas in exchange for forward Dominique Badji and an international roster spot.

In addition to the move announced Monday, the teams will swap first-round picks in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. The Rapids also receive a second-round pick.

The 22-year-old Acosta rose through the ranks as part of the FC Dallas Development Academy. He spent the last 5 ½ years with the first team and scored eight goals in 115 Major League Soccer games.

Acosta also has suited up for the U.S. soccer team in international competitions. He scored his first international goal last July in a win over Ghana.

Badji saw action in 90 matches for Colorado and scored 24 goals. The 25-year-old from Senegal was the 67th overall pick in 2015.

FC Dallas currently leads the Western Conference standings, with Colorado 22 points behind.

