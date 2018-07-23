'Ready for Anything': Manchester City Oleksandr Zinchenko Addresses His Future Amid Fulham Interest

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted that he is unsure if he will be at Manchester City next season, or if he is set for a move elsewhere.

Zinchenko made eight Premier League appearances for the Premier League champions during the last campaign, with many of those being in the left-back position due to the absence of Benjamin Mendy. Zinchenko was steady in these matches, despite his natural position being in the midfield.

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

However due to the quality at Manchester City's disposal, Zinchenko would likely struggle to get first team football at he club if he were to stay next season. Rumours are now abounding that the Ukrainian will be departing the Etihad, with newly promoted Wolves and Fulham his most likely destinations.

The youngster appeared calm when discussing his future in an interview, the Manchester Evening News: ''to be honest I am ready for anything.


''Of course you want to play, you want to play even more. You want to show everyone your quality.

''So will we see what happens in the future,'' the Ukrainian said in a pre-match interview.

His boss, Pep Guardiola, is in no rush to sell the talented midfielder, but at the same time is still keeping his cards close to his chest.


''We will decide until the last day.'' said Guardiola. "We have Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan who can play in this position, and Aleks [Zinchenko] can also play there. There is also Fabian Delph, and we have one or two young guys.''

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Surely, if Manchester City were to let Zinchenko go it would only be on loan, as it would be odd to sell a player who appears to be improving year on year, and gradually getting closer to becoming a Premier League starter.

