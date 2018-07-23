Reports in France Claim Nabil Fekir 'Should Now Stay' at Lyon Despite Long Term Liverpool Interest

Reports in France have suggested that Liverpool's pursuit for Lyon and France attacker Nabil Fekir may have come to an end.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the Merseyside club for most of the transfer window, however the player failed a medical with the Reds over a long-standing knee injury.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

According to French outlet L'Equipe, via the Express, Fekir "should now stay" at Lyon this summer and the player will not be making a move to the Premier League.



Lyon President Jean-Michael Aulas has already stated that he believes the player will not leave the club, despite reports that the player is keen to move to Liverpool.

Le Progres add that while Liverpool may not make a move for Fekir, other clubs could yet move to sign the attacker.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Fekir has been the subject of many transfer rumours after his impressive 2017/18 season for Lyon in Ligue 1, in which he scored 18 goals and assisted eight in 30 league appearances.



The player was also part of the French World Cup side which won the the tournament in Russia this year, after they beat Croatia 4-2 in the final, and is expected to honoured with a presentation at Lyon when the Ligue 1 season starts.

Liverpool have already splashed the cash and made several high profile signings this summer, most recently breaking the world record for the highest transfer fee for a goalkeeper, spending €75m on Roma and Brazil player Alisson Becker.



The club have also signed midfielder Fabinho from Monaco, Naby Keita from RB Leipzig and Xherdan Shaqiri from recently relegated Stoke City.

Liverpool are likely to still be keen to sign another forward following the collapse of their deal for Fekir and may not be finished in the transfer market this summer.