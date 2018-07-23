'Useless': Liverpool Fans React Angrily to Striker's Dismal Performance Against Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool fans were blessed with the possibility of watching their team play some of the best attacking football in the Premier League last season, with the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino setting England's top-flight alight.

However, the Reds' pre-season campaign has shown supporters that there is not a lot of depth behind Jurgen Klopp's stellar front three, and fans have singled out striker Divock Origi as a player who needs to leave Anfield this summer.

The Belgian striker played 45 minutes of Liverpool's 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and his latest performance has clearly annoyed Reds fans, who have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

The striker spent last season on loan at VfL Wolfsburg, and Liverpool supporters clearly don't want him back in the first team set-up at Anfield for the forthcoming campaign:

Haven't seen Origi play this bad against German opposition since all of last season. — David (@lfcmaestro23) July 22, 2018

First half stats. Another 45 mins in which Divock Origi was unable to make his mark. Fewest touches of anyone on the field (including Matip), and lowest pass accuracy. pic.twitter.com/kyKWlSq3iU — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 22, 2018

Main 1st half observation. How bad is Divock Origi!? 🙈 — Jay Riley (@TheKopHQ) July 22, 2018

What’s happened to Origi, he is so poor. — ˣˢ (@XherShaqiri) July 22, 2018

If we sell Origi for 20M, we've absolutely robbed whoever is dumb enough to buy him. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) July 19, 2018

Don't mind loaning out Solanke to a Prem team and hope he comes good, but Origi/Ings need to get in the bin. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) July 22, 2018

All jokes aside



I’d rather have Karius Upfront than Origi



and



I’d rather have Origi in Goal than Karius



Both absolutely fucking useless #LFC — Chris 'Ginge' Smith (@SmithGinge) July 22, 2018

Liverpool, and Origi, continue their pre-season tour of the United States with a double-header against both Manchester clubs - City and United - on Thursday and Saturday respectively. Jurgen Klopp's team kick-off their Premier League campaign with a home match against West Ham United on 12th August.