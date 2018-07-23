'Useless': Liverpool Fans React Angrily to Striker's Dismal Performance Against Borussia Dortmund

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Liverpool fans were blessed with the possibility of watching their team play some of the best attacking football in the Premier League last season, with the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino setting England's top-flight alight. 

However, the Reds' pre-season campaign has shown supporters that there is not a lot of depth behind Jurgen Klopp's stellar front three, and fans have singled out striker Divock Origi as a player who needs to leave Anfield this summer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Belgian striker played 45 minutes of Liverpool's 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and his latest performance has clearly annoyed Reds fans, who have taken to social media to express their frustrations.

The striker spent last season on loan at VfL Wolfsburg, and Liverpool supporters clearly don't want him back in the first team set-up at Anfield for the forthcoming campaign:

Liverpool, and Origi, continue their pre-season tour of the United States with a double-header against both Manchester clubs - City and United - on Thursday and Saturday respectively. Jurgen Klopp's team kick-off their Premier League campaign with a home match against West Ham United on 12th August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)