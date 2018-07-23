Wolves Set to Sign Portugal Midfielder Joao Moutinho in Cut Price Deal From AS Monaco

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to sign AS Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho on a two-year deal.

According to journalist Tim Nash, Wolves will pay a £5m fee for the Portugal international.

On his Twitter account, Nash wrote: "Joao Moutinho to sign a permanent deal to join @Wolves, I'm told. For around £5m from @AS_Monaco_EN on a two-year deal. 113 caps for Portugal and a Euro 2016 winner."

The 31-year-old midfielder has plenty of experience, with 610 club appearances to date (211 of them for AS Monaco) and 54 goals to boot. He would become Wolves' eighth signing of the summer, as manager Nuno Esperito Santo has been highly productive in improving his squad ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The club have so far recruited Rúben Vinagre, Rui Patricio, Raúl Jiménez, Léo Bonatini, Benik Afobe, Willy Boly and Diogo Jota.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, they have already allowed Benik Afobe to move out on loan to Championship side Stoke City

Wolves are also interested in a move for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, who is available for £18m this summer, due to his release clause, although Middlesbrough are reluctant to let him go for any less as they see him as a key piece of Tony Pulis' promotion plans.

The Independent believe Wolves are keen to beat Premier League rivals Huddersfield Town to the signing of the pacy young Spaniard, who is said to be considered a 'diamond in the rough' by both Wolves and Huddersfield.

Formerly of Barcelona, Traore moved to the Premier League in 2015 when he signed for Aston Villa.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, he joined Middlesbrough the following August and Tony Pulis sees him as a key member of his squad as Boro look to re-gain promotion back to the Premier League after a number of failed attempts over the course of the past few seasons.

