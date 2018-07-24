​Borussia Monchengladbach Quash Rumours Linking World Cup Star With Move to Arsenal or Barcelona

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has declared that there is nothing to the rumours that goalkeeper Yann Sommer could leave the club in the coming weeks, with Roma, Arsenal and Barcelona among those speculatively linked with the Swiss stopper.

Sommer enjoyed a fine World Cup with Switzerland earlier this summer, unsurprisingly prompting rumours that a bigger club could make a move for him.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I'm in contact with both Yann and his adviser, there's nothing there, I do not know what's being speculated, we're not interested in doing anything," Eberl is quoted as saying by Kicker.

The big thing for 'Gladbach is confidence that 29-year-old Sommer, who was recently chosen by Kicker as the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga, won't leave to be a second choice.

Both Arsenal (Bernd Leno & Petr Cech) and Barcelona (Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jasper Cillessen) are well covered in goal and it makes little sense for either to make an approach.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"[Sommer was] not voted the best goalkeeper by Kicker for no reason," Eberl said.

"Will Yann sit on the bench behind Ter Stegen or Leno? Do not think that it is the ambition of Yann Sommer to be second or third choice somewhere.

"Furthermore, we at Borussia are an ambitious club that has great potential and wants to play a good season and I think Yann has that ambition also."

