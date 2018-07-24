AC Milan center back Leonardo Bonucci is reportedly contemplating a return to Juventus this summer, following a difficult season with Il Rossoneri. It was only a year ago that the commanding defender left Turin for his current club, but the wheels could easily be set in motion to go back to Turin.

It began back in January, after a struggling few months at San Siro, Bonucci made contact with Juve boss Max Allegri over a potential return. Of course, nothing came of it, but it was enough to rebuild the relationship between the two - and laid the ground work for a possible move now.

It is being widely reported that Milan are keen on signing Bianconeri forward Gonzalo Higuain, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve could use this interest to lure Bonucci back to Turin.

With Daniele Rugani linked to a move away from the Allianz Stadium, Bonucci's return would be most welcomed, and while PSG and Manchester United are both said to be interested in him, the 31-year-old has a preference to go back to Juventus.

Should Milan choose not to pursue Higuain, they could still be tempted to sell their captain, considering the huge problems they face with Financial Fair Play following last summer's crazy recruitment drive (of which, Bonucci was a part).

La Republicca claim that the center half could be available for €32m (although this would be the price that Manchester United would have to pay). While it's €3m shy of what the club paid for the player last summer, they would also be saving themselves €14m per year in wages.