Leroy Sane Vows to Use Germany World Cup Snub as 'Motivation' to Come Back Stronger

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane is looking to use the heartbreak of his World Cup squad snub and take it out on his Premier League opposition this coming season.

According to The Mirror, the 22-year-old winger, who was left out of Joachim Low’s 23-man Germany World Cup squad, was distraught over his omission, but claims he will use it as motivation going into the new season.

Last season’s PFA Young Player of the Year stated: “Yes, of course it gives you motivation.

“It was a shock when I was told, of course it was. I was disappointed at the time and it was really hard for the first week. But now it’s just made me want to come back really strong.

“It was a surprise because I thought I’d played quite a good season. Like I said, I was disappointed and I’m still feeling it a bit, but it’s another season for me and I’m looking forward to it.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The left winger, who scored ten goals and provided 15 assists in the Premier League last season, is currently on tour in the United States with his City team mates.

Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to a strong Borussia Dortmund side in their first preseason friendly, and will face fellow Premier League side Liverpool later this week.

Germany suffered a shock exit out of this summer’s World Cup, after finishing bottom of their group that was topped by Sweden and Mexico, ending the tournament with just one win.

Sane, despite his displeasure over his exclusion from the squad, stated: “Yes, I watched it - it’s the World Cup! When I watched it, I had the feeling that I wanted to be there. But I’m 22 and I still have a lot of years to prepare.

“I was disappointed for the guys because some of them are my friends and I’ve played with them before. They are all good guys and that’s why I was disappointed for them. The World Cup games are special and losing them hurts more than other ones.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)