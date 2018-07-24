Lucas Moura Reveals Pre-Season International Champions Cup Will Provide Spurs With 'Important Test'

Lucas Moura has spoken about the importance of Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming pre-season tournament and his desire to demonstrate his own talents.

Tottenham are set to kick-off the tournament in Los Angeles on Wednesday the 25th July in San Diego against AS Roma, before facing up against first Barcelona in Los Angeles and finally AC Milan in Minneapolis. It will be an important test for a number of players, not just to gain some important minutes, but also to impress Mauricio Pochettino.

Warren Little/GettyImages

In an interview with Tottenham's official website, Lucas expressed his excitement about the opponents Spurs are set to face.





“Roma is a big game to start the tour, I have Brazilian friends who have played at Roma. I also played against them (for PSG) last pre-season in America! It’s always tough against Italian teams.

“It’s always a pleasure to play against Barcelona. It’s a big team, big players and for me, it’s an important test. If we let their players play, it won’t be good for us. Milan are a great team, a famous team like Roma and this is another tough match”

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Lucas also took time to consider his own goals for the upcoming matches and what he aims to achieve over the course of the tour.

“These games are a big test for us in pre-season but of course, it’s always good to win and we will work hard to win. It’s my first pre-season with the Club so I will give my best to show my talent and try to help the team win games. That’s my objective.”

It has taken some time for Lucas to properly settle for Spurs, but there is no denying that he has the potential to be special. If he manages to impress Pochettino, he could very well be given an extensive run in the team.