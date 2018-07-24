Man City Release 2018/19 Away Kit in Tribute to Historic 1999 Playoff Final Victory

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Manchester City have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 2018/19 season, pulling influence from what is often considered their most important campaign in the club's history 20 years ago - during which season they returned to the English top flight, and embarked on their modern day revival.

A dark blue shirt, with pinstripes of light blue and yellow down the front, throws the club back to what they wore in the 1998/99 playoff final, a winning match that secured the Citizens' return to the promised land.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It seems only fitting now that such a shirt is brought back two decades on following their most successful season in history.

The shirt is complete alongside dark blue shorts and 'volt coloured' socks to give a fresh and modern approach to the outfit from the end of the 20th century.

Elsa/GettyImages

Another classy touch added to the kit release is that the strip is modelled by a select few of those from the City in the Community programme in New York who took up football after Manchester City installed a rooftop pitch at Lexington Academy where they attended school.

Excited? See the ode to 1999 in action for the first time this summer; where Pep Guardiola's men are touring the US, and will be taking on Liverpool in New York (25th July), as the women's team travel to Miami to face Lyon the following day.

Image by Ben Davies

The kit is also available for purchase from the official club website, as well as on the online Nike store.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)