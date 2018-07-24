Man City Release 2018/19 Away Kit in Tribute to Historic 1999 Playoff Final Victory

Manchester City have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 2018/19 season, pulling influence from what is often considered their most important campaign in the club's history 20 years ago - during which season they returned to the English top flight, and embarked on their modern day revival.

A dark blue shirt, with pinstripes of light blue and yellow down the front, throws the club back to what they wore in the 1998/99 playoff final, a winning match that secured the Citizens' return to the promised land.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It seems only fitting now that such a shirt is brought back two decades on following their most successful season in history.

The shirt is complete alongside dark blue shorts and 'volt coloured' socks to give a fresh and modern approach to the outfit from the end of the 20th century.

Elsa/GettyImages

Another classy touch added to the kit release is that the strip is modelled by a select few of those from the City in the Community programme in New York who took up football after Manchester City installed a rooftop pitch at Lexington Academy where they attended school.

Excited? See the ode to 1999 in action for the first time this summer; where Pep Guardiola's men are touring the US, and will be taking on Liverpool in New York (25th July), as the women's team travel to Miami to face Lyon the following day.

Image by Ben Davies

The kit is also available for purchase from the official club website, as well as on the online Nike store.