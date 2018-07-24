Reported Arsenal Target Insists He Has Had No Contact With the Gunners and Will Not Be Moving

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Reported Arsenal target Kingsley Coman has rubbished reports that he could be set for a move to north London this summer, insisting that he wants to remain in Munich for 'many years'. 

The Gunners' summer business is largely believed to be more or less complete after Unai Emery wasted no time getting his 2018/19 squad sorted, but rumours about a potential late swoop for Coman have persisted. 

Speaking on Bayern Munich's pre-season tour on Monday night, the France international told Sport1: "That [contact with Arsenal] is not true. I’ve had no contact with Arsenal. I’ve just extended my contract here at Bayern and I’m planning to stay for many more years."

Coman featured more frequently from the bench than in the starting lineup in last season's Bundesliga campaign before his participation was cut short in February with injury, with some hinting that he would be interested in forcing a move away from Germany in order to secure regular game time. 

Josef Bollwein - Sepa Media/GettyImages

Such speculation, however, fails to account for the fact that Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are 34 and 35 respectively, and unlikely to be keeping Coman out of the starting lineup for much longer as their highly decorated careers wind down. 

Meanwhile, Arsenal's remaining summer business looks set to be much more about who will stay and go than who will arrive - with new contracts in the offing for Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi, among others. 

The club's goalkeeping situation is reasonably fluid too, with rumours linking both Petr Cech and David Ospina with moves away from north London after the arrival of Bernd Leno this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)