Reported Arsenal Target Insists He Has Had No Contact With the Gunners and Will Not Be Moving

Reported Arsenal target Kingsley Coman has rubbished reports that he could be set for a move to north London this summer, insisting that he wants to remain in Munich for 'many years'.

The Gunners' summer business is largely believed to be more or less complete after Unai Emery wasted no time getting his 2018/19 squad sorted, but rumours about a potential late swoop for Coman have persisted.

Im Interview mit @SPORT1 und den Kollegen von Sky dementiert Kingsley #Coman soeben die Gerüchte um @Arsenal: „Nein, ich habe keinen Kontakt zu Arsenal. Ich bin bei Bayern und habe meinen Vertrag für 5 Jahre verlängert. Normalerweise bleibe ich hier.“ pic.twitter.com/6CmmpVYIp4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 24, 2018

Speaking on Bayern Munich's pre-season tour on Monday night, the France international told Sport1: "That [contact with Arsenal] is not true. I’ve had no contact with Arsenal. I’ve just extended my contract here at Bayern and I’m planning to stay for many more years."

Coman featured more frequently from the bench than in the starting lineup in last season's Bundesliga campaign before his participation was cut short in February with injury, with some hinting that he would be interested in forcing a move away from Germany in order to secure regular game time.

Josef Bollwein - Sepa Media/GettyImages

Such speculation, however, fails to account for the fact that Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are 34 and 35 respectively, and unlikely to be keeping Coman out of the starting lineup for much longer as their highly decorated careers wind down.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's remaining summer business looks set to be much more about who will stay and go than who will arrive - with new contracts in the offing for Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi, among others.

The club's goalkeeping situation is reasonably fluid too, with rumours linking both Petr Cech and David Ospina with moves away from north London after the arrival of Bernd Leno this summer.