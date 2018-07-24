Stoke Complete Signing of Huddersfield Winger Tom Ince for Fee Rising to £12m

Stoke City have officially completed the signing of Huddersfield winger Tom Ince for an initial fee of £10m which could eventually rise to £12m after add-ons.

Ince, who is the fifth Potters' signing of the summer, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract which promises to keep him at the bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2022.

👉 https://t.co/AtuXIrJUVj#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4iizKhbdiY — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 24, 2018

The 26-year-old, who formerly played under current Stoke boss Gary Rowett at Derby, scored a very impressive 26 goals in his last two seasons in the Championship prior to joining Huddersfield in the Premier League 12 months ago.

"I've had the fortune to work with Tom before and he's a terrifically talented player. He's very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he's particularly good from the right-hand side," Rowett told StokeCityFC.com.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"His record in the Championship speaks for itself and we're really fortunate to have got him in the building," the boss added.

Earlier in his career, Ince scored 18 times in the Championship for Blackpool.