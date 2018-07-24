Why Success in the 2018/19 Season is Crucial for Jurgen Klopp & Mauricio Pochettino

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino head into the biggest seasons of their managerial careers hoping to make the all important step to fulfil the promise of their long term projects.

They are the two darling coaches of the Premier League. Widely praised by many in England's top flight, you won't find many bad words said about the two charismatic leaders who have caught the eye in recent years.

What's not to like? They both promote good attacking football, they both have a track record of giving young players opportunities and have well regarded fanbases behind them. Despite being miles from each other geographically, there is something very similar about the way the two go about their business.





Sadly, they also share a common experience in seeing the colour silver. Second place is a label no one wants at the elite level. Through all of their efforts spent developing a style of play, they have found themselves watching others take the crown. This has to change this season.

For Liverpool, it's become a final hoodoo that has led them to stumble at the last hurdle. The heartbreak in Kiev was the third time Klopp has seen his side be within one game of silverware, only to fall short. Klopp now holds an unflattering record of six final defeats in a row, going back to 2013.





However for Klopp, the Premier League is where Liverpool have yet to prove themselves as serious contenders. Under Klopp, they've flirted with title challenges only to lose form at crucial periods; dropping points to inferior sides.

Commendably, Klopp has acted swiftly and effectively to address flaws in his squad during the transfer window.

Fabinho, Naby Keïta and Xherdan Shaqiri have all been brought in to improve depth and quality. Plus, with Alisson Becker arriving at Anfield for £67m in one of the biggest deals of the window, Klopp has fixed one of the Reds' biggest weaknesses.

Though with this spending, there should be added pressure. Over £300m has been spent by Klopp in the last two years and considering the scrutiny fellow rivals are put under for spending huge amounts, Liverpool should not be an exception to this rule.

Liverpool should use the outstanding victories over Manchester City as motivation to go after the Citizens on the domestic front. If Klopp can find the solution to deep lying defences against his side then Anfield might be in for its most memorable season since 2005.

For Poch, it's quite the opposite. League form has rarely been the issue, and managing to push for the league title twice and becoming a regular in the top four has helped transform Spurs to the delight of their fanbase.

The thorn in Tottenham's side is their failure to claim any silverware in their period of growth. In recent seasons, Pochettino has watched his side lose high profile semi finals to Chelsea and Manchester United in the FA Cup and be knocked out early in the League Cup.

For all of Spurs' endeavour and collection of bright English stars, Tottenham are seen as nearly men, incapable of making that final step which would vindicate all of Pochettino's great coaching in recent seasons.

Unlike Liverpool, Spurs have been inactive in the transfer window. Fans' frustrations have only grown as their club have stood still. A new stadium should only promote further strides forward but without trophies, Spurs can't hope to attract the world's best and fear of losing key players to more successful sides.

The English crop for Spurs all played key roles in England's unexpected run in the World Cup. Pochettino should capitalise on his players' growth and make it a priority to win something as a group. His dismissal of the domestic cups is a privilege Tottenham don't have and their golden generation won't be remembered for glorious failure.

Harry Kane is arguably Europe's best striker and Tottenham's key man. Even with a new contract signed, another season without a medal could lead to the 24-year-old looking elsewhere to add honours to his blossoming career.

Overall, football is a cruel game. You are judged on the here and now, results matter and they should for both Liverpool and Spurs.





Long term projects and promises need to be fulfilled and this season is the time for Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino to add some icing to the cake they've been meticulously baking.