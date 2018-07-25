Atletico Madrid Confirm Signing of Ex-Sporting CP Winger Gelson Martins on 6-Year Deal

July 25, 2018

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of former Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins who arrives in the Spanish capital as a free agent following an acrimonious departure from the Portuguese club along with several other star names earlier this summer.


Martins, who was part of Portugal's squad at the World Cup in Russia, has signed a long-term six-year contract with Atletico that promises to keep him at Wanda Metropolitano until 2024.

It has been rumoured that while the 23-year-old is technically a free transfer, Atletico have agreed to pay Sporting around €15m in compensation that could rise to €25m.

Initially from the island of Cape Verde off the coast of west Africa, Martins joined Sporting's famed academy at the age of 15 and had become a first team regular by the time he was 20.

Martins finished his Sporting career with 125 appearances and 25 goals to his name.

He has played 19 times for Portugal at senior international level and has previously represented his country at various age restricted levels from Under-18 through to Under-23.

Martins is the fifth new arrival of the summer for Atletico after the earlier captures of Spanish midfielder Rodri, French winger Thomas Lemar, Argentine teenager Nehuen Perez and backup goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

