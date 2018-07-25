Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez Rules Out Returning to Real Madrid Amid Speculation Over Loan Deal

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Bayern Munich star James Rodríguez has confirmed that he is planning on staying in Bavaria next season amid rumours that he could be called back to the Santiago Bernabéu by new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Colombia international completed a two-year loan move to the Allianz Arena last season after becoming frustrated at his lack of game time with Real Madrid. James took the Bundesliga by storm in his first season, scoring eight goals and claiming 14 assists across all competitions.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

It is widely expected that Bayern Munich will take up their option to buy James at the end of his loan in Germany, despite claims that Los Blancos could work out a deal which would see the 27-year-old return to Madrid this summer.

And James is also confident that his future lies in Bavaria, admitting that his impact at the club could be a huge factor when deciding his next move.

"So far, I'm still here and I've had a spectacular first season," James told Caracol TV’s The Suso Show (via the Express). "I'm very happy there and I feel like the club and the fans love me very much."


Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač, who replaced legendary head coach Jupp Heynckes this summer, is also adamant that James will remain at the club for at least another season - if not beyond the 2018/19 campaign.

Zhong Zhi/GettyImages

"We have a loan deal which is 100 per cent valid. It will only end if we want to," Kovač said over James' future. "He’s going to stay here."

