Everton Owner Draws Up Plans for New Stadium's 'Magic Capacity' to Exceed That of Liverpool's Home

Everton have disclosed initial plans for the club's new stadium to hold close to 60,000 fans, which would exceed rivals' Liverpool home of Anfield.

In a letter posted on the Everton Shareholders Official website by chairman John Blaine, it was revealed talks between club chairman Bill Kenwright and majority owner Farhad Moshiri had taken place within the past month regarding the impending new stadium, including the maximum capacity for Everton fans.

EFCSA chairman Blaine stated of the club's hopes: "With regards to the proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore there is huge activity going on behind the scenes.





The budget for the new stadium is almost £500m and the finance, that is hoped to be in place during the 3rd quarter of this year, will be secured with the best interests of the Club in mind.

The planning preparations are going on in parallel and we can still expect the stadium to be ready for season 2022-23".

With a new manager at the helm in Marco Silva at Goodison Park, Everton's plans for greater Premier League stability are firmly back on track this season having, sealed the club-record signing of Richarlison earlier this week.

However, after recently celebrating 125 years of football since 1892, Everton have been putting plans in place to up sticks in the next five years.

With Goodison Park currently holding a capacity of 39,572 fans, Everton's new stadium could see an almost 50 per cent increase in fan attendance, and Blaine was positive progress is being made to push through a moving date.

"On the hot topic of capacity Farhad [Moshiri] implied during the meeting that the capacity of the new stadium would be in the range 52,000 – 55,000 which as I’m sure you would agree, is far too low for the majority of Evertonians.

"The final decision about the stadium, including the all-important capacity, will be informed by the fan consultation alongside the views of the Board and the Club’s professional advisers.

"The scale of our ambition should mean the new stadium capacity needs to be more than 60,000 with the ‘magic capacity’ of 61,878 being favoured not just by myself but by many Evertonians."