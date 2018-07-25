Liverpool Fans Hit Back on Social Media as Claims of 'Buying the League Title' Begin to Circulate

There is no question that Liverpool have been busy in this summer’s transfer market, having already spent over £160m in search of winning their first ever Premier League title.

With the high profile signings of Fabinho, Alisson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri already completed, some have begun to ask the question – Are Liverpool trying to buy the league?

That analysis may be a little unjust, with rising prices driving an increasingly more competitive market into spending sums of money that are borderline ridiculous, but it's a sign that Liverpool aim to be competitive in challenging for the title this season.

That's certainly how new signing Keita, who signed from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, feels about the situation, with the Guinean international adamant that Liverpool have what it takes to challenge Manchester City for the title.

"I know we have enough quality," Keita said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "It's all about having the mind set and desire to want it and fight for it enough. I think that goes a long way, having that desire and belief."

The feeling that Klopp's side are buying the title continues to do the rounds on social media however, despite the substantial sales of Philippe Coutinho, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke and Raheem Sterling in recent years.





Needless to say, Liverpool fans have bitten back with interest on Twitter.