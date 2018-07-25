Southampton Midfielder Jordy Clasie Seals Loan Deal to Former Club Feyenoord

Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has officially completed a loan switch to former club Feyenoord ahead of the 2018/19 season. The 27-year-old makes his way back to the Netherlands in hope of mounting a serious challenge in the Dutch top flight.

Clasie's Southampton career hasn't quite been what everyone was hoping for. Joining the Saints in 2015, in two years he managed 49 games in total, netting two goals in the process.

As a result, last season saw the midfielder shipped out to Club Brugge, another stint of little success - accruing only 17 appearances in his time at the Belgian club.

But now, he looks forward to a new challenge, returning to the club that established him as a professional footballer back when he was only 19-years-old.





Confirmed on Southampton's official website, Clasie now returns to Feyenoord for a season, hoping to pick up the pieces of a stuttering career.

Last term saw the Dutch outfit finish fourth in the Eredivisie, a year on from lifting the trophy themselves; and Clasie will be hoping to play an important role in the squad looking to reclaim the prize for current champions PSV.





Southampton have been very busy this summer, overseeing a wide range of both incomings and outgoings. It's an exciting time under Mark Hughes at the moment, as the Welshman looks to overhaul his squad in a bid to avoid the relegation worries of last season.

Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Angus Gunn and Yannick Vestegaard are all new arrivals at St Mary's this summer, and will be looking forward to kicking off the new campaign very soon.