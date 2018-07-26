Borussia Dortmund Chief Reveals Shock Willingness to Pay '€100m' to Re-Sign Robert Lewandowski

July 26, 2018

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed his interest in bringing superstar striker Robert Lewandowski back to the club, four years after the player left as a free agent to join Bayern Munich.


Lewandowski's Bayern future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with growing rumours that he has become unsettled and is keen to move on.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked as par for the course, but Watzke has now seemingly thrown Dortmund's hat into the ring. What's more, he has even revealed exactly how much cash he would be willing to part with to make it happen.

"Robert knows the business, the league, even the club, and we know he would work right away," Watzke told Bild. "For such a player I would be willing to pay €100m."

Dortmund don't typically pay big fees to sign established superstars, instead preferring to scout younger talents to develop themselves. But the 2011 and 2012 Bundesliga champions are yet to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his €63m January move to Arsenal.

Lewandowski, who cost Dortmund just €4.5m when he first joined the club from Polish side Lech Poznan in 2010, scored 103 goals in 187 games during his time at Westfalenstadion.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He became even more prolific at Bayern, netting 25 times in his debut campaign and then 40 or more in each of his last season with the Bavarian outfit. In his career to date, he has scored 387 times at club and international level.

