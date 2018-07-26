Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Place €70m Price Tag on Young Starlet as Interest Continues to Mount

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have placed a lofty price tag on teenage sensation Christian Pulisic. The Bundesliga club are believed to be looking for €70m in order to let the gifted young American leave the Westfalenstadion.

According to the Liverpool Echo, journalist Ronan Murphy has relayed a message from the well-known German publication, Kicker.

Christian Pulisic will not leave Borussia Dortmund this summer unless a bid of over €70m is received, according to kicker. #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 26, 2018

Die Schwarzgelben are currently on their pre-season tour of the United States, Pulisic has appeared in all three matches so far. Netting two goals against his rumoured suitors in Charlotte, the young American played a starring role in last week's 3-1 defeat of Liverpool.





An apparent target for the Reds after a potential transfer for Lyon's Nabil Fekir seems to have fallen through, the 19-year-old could provide another piece of attacking flair.

With Spurs and Manchester United also thought to be interested, Liverpool would need to strike while the iron is hot. Stumping up over £170m in this window so far, it is possible that the Merseyside club would be unwilling to pay such a fee.

However, Liverpool have been given a boost by Pulisic's father, Mark, who recently spoke to Sky Sports about his son's future: "There's always change. You can think one thing, then you do it, and at the end of the day it wasn't the right thing.

"Football is crazy. You have to go with the flow and make sure the player feels comfortable, whatever the decision is. There's no magic formula. Is it right to stay at Dortmund? Who knows. Is it right to move to another club? He might think it is, or someone else might think it is, but it might not be in the player's mind."

Whether Pulisic is to stay in Germany or leave for the lights of the Premier League, whoever wants him will have to pay up. With Dortmund still holding the trump card, this transfer could rumble on until deadline day.