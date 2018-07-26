Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Place €70m Price Tag on Young Starlet as Interest Continues to Mount

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are understood to have placed a lofty price tag on teenage sensation Christian Pulisic. The Bundesliga club are believed to be looking for €70m in order to let the gifted young American leave the Westfalenstadion.

According to the Liverpool Echo, journalist Ronan Murphy has relayed a message from the well-known German publication, Kicker. 

Die Schwarzgelben are currently on their pre-season tour of the United States, Pulisic has appeared in all three matches so far. Netting two goals against his rumoured suitors in Charlotte, the young American played a starring role in last week's 3-1 defeat of Liverpool.


An apparent target for the Reds after a potential transfer for Lyon's Nabil Fekir seems to have fallen through, the 19-year-old could provide another piece of attacking flair.

JIM WATSON/GettyImages

With Spurs and Manchester United also thought to be interested, Liverpool would need to strike while the iron is hot. Stumping up over £170m in this window so far, it is possible that the Merseyside club would be unwilling to pay such a fee.

However, Liverpool have been given a boost by Pulisic's father, Mark, who recently spoke to Sky Sports about his son's future: "There's always change. You can think one thing, then you do it, and at the end of the day it wasn't the right thing.

"Football is crazy. You have to go with the flow and make sure the player feels comfortable, whatever the decision is. There's no magic formula. Is it right to stay at Dortmund? Who knows. Is it right to move to another club? He might think it is, or someone else might think it is, but it might not be in the player's mind."

Whether Pulisic is to stay in Germany or leave for the lights of the Premier League, whoever wants him will have to pay up. With Dortmund still holding the trump card, this transfer could rumble on until deadline day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)