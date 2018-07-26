Former West Ham Star Stewart Robson Praises New Signing & Compares Him to Paul Gascoigne

Former West Ham United midfielder Stewart Robson has heaped praise on new Hammers signing Jack Wilshere and appears to be hopeful that the creative midfielder will have a significant impact on the east London side's season.

Wilshere signed with West Ham this summer after showdown talks with new Arsenal boss Unai Emery. Wilshere believed his playing time would be significantly reduced under Emery and decided it was time to move on.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

West Ham made a move and got their man on a free transfer - Wilshere had previously spoken about his wish to keep his settled family in London, despite interest from foreign clubs.

After a few pre-season performances, Robson, who won West Ham's Player of the Year award in 1988, has waxed lyrical about the new signing.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Speaking on Jim White's talkSport show, as quoted by the talkSPORT website, he said: “He’s somebody that goes past you with the ball, even if it’s only five or ten yards when he initially breaks the challenge, that enables you to see the next pass – that through ball."

Robson even compared Wilshere to another creative midfielder who England once had in their team.

He added: “I want to see him back to where he was four or five years ago where he was the best talent I’d seen from an English player since Paul Gascoigne.”

High praise indeed from the former Arsenal and West Ham man, and if Wilshere can get back to the level he once played at, West Ham may have got one of the bargains of the summer.