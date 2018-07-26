Italian Giants Discover Opening Games After Serie A Release Fixture List for 2018/19 Season

The Italian Serie A have released their official fixture list ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, which has understandably piqued the interest of many fans given Cristiano Ronaldo's summer move to Juventus.

The former Real Madrid man is keen to start the first match of the season for I Bianconeri and will possibly make his debut in an away fixture against Chievo on August 19, the day the league's curtain raises. The champions will face Lazio the following week, with a showdown against last season's runners-up Napoli coming at the end of September.

First day of Serie A fixtures 👀 pic.twitter.com/NcrOIvYo4N — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) July 26, 2018

Napoli will play their second match against Juve on March 3, 2019, but will kick their season off with two big games, the first on opening day against Lazio and the second against AC Milan. They will also face off against Fiorentina after playing their third match away to Sampdoria.

Milan, meanwhile, are set to open their campaign at home against Genoa and will host AS Roma after their match against Napoli. They will face rivals Inter in the Milan derby on August 21, with the second derby coming up on March 17 next year.

Inter look to have an easier start to next season. They play their opening match against Sassuolo, followed by fixtures against Torino, Bologna, Parma and Sampdoria. What is expected to be their first test will be in the match that follows - a clash with Fiorentina.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Juve will end their season with a match against Sampdoria, while Milan willl face SPAL on final day. Napoli end their campaign with a game away to Bologna and Inter are to host Empoli in their last.

The full Serie A fixture list could be found here.