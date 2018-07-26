Juventus General Manager Talks Up Club Icon Leonardo Bonucci Making Shock Return From AC Milan

Juventus' general manager Giuseppe Marotta has claimed that Leonardo Bonucci is eager to leave AC Milan to rejoin I Bianconeri this summer, and that his former side are also interested in the potential reunion.

Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus last summer in a shock €40m deal, which saw him immediately named captain. However, despite I Rossoneri's big spending in the transfer market, the host of new talents simply didn't gel, and the club finished a disappointing 6th place after Gennaro Gattuso hauled the side from the bottom half of the table.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

In an interview with TopCalcio24, via Football Italia, Marotta spoke candidly about his interest in the 31-year-old, stating: "Leonardo wants to come to us and we want to satisfy him. It’s a complicated negotiation though.

"We’re trying and we’ve offered (Gonzalo) Higuaín to the Rossoneri, but without a positive result."

Given the issues also facing Milan off the field, such as their FFP controversy that saw them narrowly escape a ban from European cup competitions, Bonucci could well look for a return to the familiarity of Juve. The Italian international enjoyed a supreme seven season spell in Turin, winning a stunning six Serie A titles and six domestic cups.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

With Chelsea dead set on signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, there could be a spare spot freed up in the backline.





While Bonucci struggled with Milan last season, the familiarity of Juventus could be just what he needs to find his best form again, and a return to the Allianz stadium would certainly go down a treat with the supporters.

Meanwhile, Juventus are believed to have slapped a huge €100m price tag on their star midfielder Miralem Pjanić. The Bosnian ace is thought to be coveted by the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona, but I Bianconeri are unlikely to hand over one of their key players without receiving significant compensation for their loss.