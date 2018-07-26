Juventus General Manager Talks Up Club Icon Leonardo Bonucci Making Shock Return From AC Milan

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Juventus' general manager Giuseppe Marotta has claimed that Leonardo Bonucci is eager to leave AC Milan to rejoin I Bianconeri this summer, and that his former side are also interested in the potential reunion.

Bonucci joined Milan from Juventus last summer in a shock €40m deal, which saw him immediately named captain. However, despite I Rossoneri's big spending in the transfer market, the host of new talents simply didn't gel, and the club finished a disappointing 6th place after Gennaro Gattuso hauled the side from the bottom half of the table.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

In an interview with TopCalcio24, via Football Italia, Marotta spoke candidly about his interest in the 31-year-old, stating: "Leonardo wants to come to us and we want to satisfy him. It’s a complicated negotiation though. 

"We’re trying and we’ve offered (Gonzalo) Higuaín to the Rossoneri, but without a positive result."

Given the issues also facing Milan off the field, such as their FFP controversy that saw them narrowly escape a ban from European cup competitions, Bonucci could well look for a return to the familiarity of Juve. The Italian international enjoyed a supreme seven season spell in Turin, winning a stunning six Serie A titles and six domestic cups.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

With Chelsea dead set on signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, there could be a spare spot freed up in the backline. 


While Bonucci struggled with Milan last season, the familiarity of Juventus could be just what he needs to find his best form again, and a return to the Allianz stadium would certainly go down a treat with the supporters.

Meanwhile, Juventus are believed to have slapped a huge €100m price tag on their star midfielder Miralem Pjanić. The Bosnian ace is thought to be coveted by the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona, but I Bianconeri are unlikely to hand over one of their key players without receiving significant compensation for their loss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)