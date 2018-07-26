Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Claims Avoiding Social Media is 'Smartest Decision' of His Life

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that the smartest decision he's ever made is to completely avoid having a social media presence.

In an interview with ESPN, the German manager claimed that avoiding online social networks allowed him to ignore negative comments about himself and his players.

Klopp said: "Look, I think my smartest decision in life was not to use social media. I don't read it if people criticise me on social media. They can write whatever they want and it never would faze me because I don't know it. I don't read it, so I don't feel it.

"I never really thought it right if you listen to people, they don't show you their face - if you want to tell me you're not happy with me, tell me now, but don't go out and write it on your smartphone and put it on Facebook, Instagram, whatever. That's the crazy part of the world, obviously, but we all are not really bothered about it as long as we are not involved."

Klopp went on to address the widespread social media abuse faced by his goalkeeper Loris Karius, following his two errors that led to the Reds' Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in May. Klopp claimed: "Obviously, in their rooms when they write, they don't care about the person. Not only Loris - [they care] about nobody. They don't care.

"Football is like it is, but Loris is still a really good goalkeeper. Did I like what the fans in the preseason games did and they start kind of making noises in the moment when he gets the ball? I never understood people doing that, but if they think it is part of the game, yeah, then do it."

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé. Having already signed Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, Klopp is believed to be content with his attacking options, which also include the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.