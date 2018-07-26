Liverpool Fans React Badly to Comeback Performance After Player Claims He's 'Like a New Signing'

It would be fair to say that some Liverpool supporters have reacted poorly to Adam Lallana's recent performance against Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

With the yearly pre-season tournament taking place in the United States, Lallana played his first game of this season. Troubled with injuries last term, the midfielder lost a large portion of his year and narrowly missed out on England's World Cup squad.

Sell lallana buy fekir — LFC (@DavidElliott720) July 26, 2018

Sell Lallana shambolic — Fletcher (@fletcher_dyer) July 26, 2018

Talking to the Liverpool Echo earlier this week, Lallana commented: “Last season was so stop-start that it was more or less written off.

“It probably is like having a new signing to be fair. I had a good break. I probably physically didn’t need it hence why it was good to meet up with England and train for a week.

“I also trained by myself over the summer. I came back, had a little bit of illness in the first three or four days and missed the game at Chester, but the minutes since then have been brilliant for me.

Adam Lallana is just average. You know it. I know it. We all know it. He ain’t no godamn new signing. There I said it. — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) July 26, 2018

Lallana always tries that Cruyff turn every time he gets the ball. Dead player, sell him! — Masum Miah (@MasumM96) July 26, 2018

For a player coming back from continued trips to the treatment table, it could be suggested that Liverpool fans are being harsh. However, if the Reds were to buy either Nabil Fekir or Christian Pulisic, the 30-year-old may see his game time significantly reduced.

If Lallana is to fight for a first team place, he will need to up his displays. Signed by now Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in 2014 for £20m, the St Albans born player certainly divides the crowd.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

When on form, Lallana can be a crucial member of the Liverpool side. Fitting into Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing system, it is unlikely the German coach will want to get rid of him.

Although, with the additions of Naby Keita and Fabinho to Liverpool's midfield this season, the ex-Southampton man will now have true competition for his Premier League place.