Mauricio Pochettino Admits Pre-Season is a 'Massive Opportunity' for Fernando Llorente & Lucas Moura

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that pre-season is a "massive opportunity" for both Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura to impress. With the World Cup leaving Spurs players on extended holidays, both players have the chance to shine in their absence.

Both Llorente and Lucas netted braces in Wednesday night's International Champions Cup tie against Roma, where Spurs beat their Italian opponents 4-1, and Pochettino has spoken of his delight for the out of favour duo.

"I'm not going to talk about individual situations because if I'm going to talk now about someone then I need to speak about everyone," Pochettino said, according to ESPN.





"I am focusing on trying to work hard, trying to provide the team and every single player with the best tools to improve.





"Of course I am happy when the striker scores and finds the net -- Llorente and Lucas Moura. They are working so hard.

"The preseason is a little bit different to before because of the World Cup, and we've got so many players away. But it's a massive opportunity for them to show and fight for a place in the starting XI. Then there are many rumours around the team.

"I cannot talk and I don't want to talk because I think we need to be focused on trying to work hard and trying to arrive in the best way and in the best form for the first game of the season."

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign in just over two weeks, when they come up against Newcastle at St James' Park. At that point, all World Cup players will have returned, but Llorente and Lucas will be hoping to get a chance.