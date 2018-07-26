PHOTOS: adidas Release Bold New Colour Updates for Predator, X, Copa and Nemeziz

adidas has launched new colour updates for Predator 18+, X 18+, Copa 18 and Nemeziz 18+ that form part of the Team Mode pack.





The boots will be worn by the likes of Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil, Luis Suarez and Roberto Firmino when the 2018/19 season kicks off.

The latest update for the adidas Predator line comes in a 'classic black, red and white' colourway and features a 'Purecut Laceless system' for maximum control, and 'Primeknit Sockfit Collar' for support and an 'Anatomical Upper' to lock the foot into place.

They will be worn by Pogba, Ozil and Dele Alli on the pitch and are available in stadium, street and cage versions.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

The new yellow, blue and black adidas X 18+ is designed to 'unleash the speed of the game's most dangerous players', providing stability at high speed and created from an 'ultra-thin woven grid of optically charged speed yarns to allow for responsive touch and lightweight feel'.

Players like Suarez, Gareth Bale and Mohamed Salah will benefit from a 'Speedmesh' to offer controlled touch without restricting movement and a 'Claw Collar' construction to secure the foot.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

The classic adidas Copa franchise was launched in 1970 and the newest release comes in a silver, blue and red colourway, with a K-leather upper and a 'Compression Fold-Over Tongue'.

There is 'unmatched comfort' from foam pads and an 'Ortholite Sockliner' that provides enhanced cushioning, while an 'X-Ray Vamp Cage' reduces slippage and gives close control.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

The new adidas Nemeziz 18+ comes in a blue and white colourway, with the boot designed to increase the performance of the most agile players. 'Agilitybandage' and 'Torsiontape' technology will boost Firmino, Jesse Lingard and Alvaro Morata.

Secure ankles make for an 'explosive change of direction', while a soft touch and lightweight feel comes from 'Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yarn structure'.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Image by Jamie Spencer

For further information visit adidas.com/football or follow @adidasfootball on Instagram or twitter to join the conversation.