Tottenham's Serge Aurier Admits He Has a Point to Prove While Kieran Trippier Is Away

Serge Aurier has insisted that he aims to prove himself at Tottenham's pre-season training and take advantage of Kieran Trippier's absence.

The England star is still on holiday since the World Cup campaign with the Three Lions, giving Aurier an opportunity to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino before the upcoming season.

Aurier, who joined Spurs last year from Paris Saint-Germain, spoke to ESPN.co.uk about making the most of Trippier's extended absence, saying: "I start now and Tripps is coming afterwards. It was the same for me [last season]. Now is my time.





"At the moment, I have to take my chance because the season is long. If I play good, the gaffer has a choice. If I don't play good, that is football. But for now, Trippier is on holiday and, for me, it's my moment to take my chance."

Comparison: Serge Aurier vs. Kieran Trippier in the Premier League last season pic.twitter.com/3mCWxryKGP — Spurs Stat Man (@SpursStatMan) July 25, 2018

The right-back, who arrived at Spurs last year with two French championships to his name, said he is determined to play a key role in Tottenham's Premier League title race, adding: "I left Paris Saint-Germain for a new challenge, I came, I finished third. It was OK, but this season is not the same because I have a good ambition for the future.





"The Premier League is not the same as the French league. It's been a big change for me, but I have the team that [can] finish first. I don't know [if we can], but I believe and all the guys believe in the new project at the new stadium."

Having made 24 appearances in all competitions last season, Aurier says he is sure that the experience he has gained will give him a much better year, insisting: "Playing more games is important for me.





"When I'm ready, this season is better, more normal. I know the Premier League, I know the players, all the people who work in the team. Now I'm ready. My ambition is to win the Premier League."

"Before I came, I looked at the Premier League," Aurier said. "I liked the intensity. I like the fans. The English people like football. For me, that's very important. It's not the same in France.

"Here you play against Leicester or Burnley and the stadium is full. I like that. For me, the difference is very big. The French people like football but they don't have the time to go to the stadium. English people are not the same. It's better, for me."

Goal for Spurs.



From wide on the right, the inswinging cross from Serge Aurier is met by Lucas Moura, who turns home from close range.



1⃣-3⃣ #RomaSpurs #ICC2018 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 26, 2018

The right-back has already given Pochettino something to think about during Wednesday night's ICC win against Roma, whipping in a beautiful cross to find Lucas Moura who scored Spurs' third goal of the match.