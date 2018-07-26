VIDEO: Newcastle United Unveil New Home Kit for 2018/19 Campaign

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Newcastle United have unveiled their brand new kit for the 2018/19 campaign, by posting a video showing BAFTA winning actor Kema Kay showcasing the new release out in the city.

Posting on their official Twitter account, the Magpies proudly showed off the new kit, which features a number of changes from the 2017/18 edition. The traditional black and white stripes have been narrowed to match the style of the club's classic kits, while the addition of red player names and numbers also hark back to times gone by.

The poem was written by Paddy McCann, a diehard Toon fan who is well-known for another poem focusing on former fan favourite Paul Gascoigne. The video is part of Puma's 'Beat of the City' campaign, and focuses on the importance of the football club to the people of Newcastle, and the emotional resonance it holds with the community.

Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles had his say on the new design, stating: "I’m buzzing to pull on our new kit for the start of the season. It’s a great home shirt. There’s no prouder moment for any of us than pulling on the black and white stripes and walking out in front of the fans at St. James’ Park. We can’t wait."

Image by Richie Boon

Badge
Image by Richie Boon

Meanwhile, Toon boss Rafael Benítez is believed to be moving closer to the capture of Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto. The Mainz 05 is reportedly set to join the Magpies in a deal worth around £9m, which will see the club bolster their forward options, and could seal a move away from St James' Park for Aleksandar Mitrović, who is a key target for Fulham.

#TheBeatOfNewcastle. PUMA has today unveiled the Newcastle United home kit for the upcoming 2018/19 season as part of their ‘Beat of the City’ campaign. Get yours NOW at uk.puma.com

