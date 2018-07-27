Arsenal Reportedly Open Talks to Sign 19-Year-Old Paris Saint-Germain Wonderkid

Arsenal are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Stanley Nsoki, according to various reports.

The 19-year-old centre back is one of PSG's most promising youth prospects at the moment, and Gunners boss Unai Emery is a huge fan of the youngster, having given Nsoki his professional debut whilst working in the French capital last season.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

And the young defender has rejected professional terms with the Ligue 1 champions, according to the Mirror, which has encouraged the north London side to make their move.

Nsoki, who can also play left-back or as a defensive midfielder, has progressed through the PSG academy as has been exposed to first-team football as of late.

After making four appearances for the French champions' B team squad, the Frenchman made his first-team career debut for Emery's PSG in December of last year, coming off the bench to replace Marquinhos in a 3-0 home win over Caen.

And following Emery's departure and the arrival of former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel in the French capital, the 19-year-old has been appearing for the PSG first-team during the club's pre-season's plans. Nsoki's most recent appearance came in the 3-1 International Champions Cup defeat to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

However, the Arsenal hierarchy believe that they can offer Nsoki a quicker route to the top, and Emery's prior knowledge and experience of working with the youngster could prove crucial in negotiations.

Nsoki would be Arsenal's sixth summer signing of the summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Pictobank/GettyImages

The Gunners are currently on a pre-season tour of Singapore, where they will take on PSG, and potentially Nsoki, on Saturday in the International Champions Cup.

And the north London club kick-off their first Premier League season under Emery on 12th August with a eye-catching home tie against champions Manchester City.