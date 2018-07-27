Highly Rated Tottenham Hotspur Youngster on Verge of Joining Lyon After Pre-Season Omission

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths is set to move to Lyon after being left out of Spurs' pre-season tour of the United States.

Griffiths has been touted as one of the hottest prospects in English football, but is now looking to move abroad in order to get the game time he needs. The youngster's departure will surprise many Spurs fans after he scored an impressive 32 goals in just 27 games for Tottenham's Under-18s side.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

According to Radio Scoop in France, the deal is set to be completed in the coming days and would see another promising youngster leave the north London side this window. Keanan Bennetts, another young player tipped for success, also recently left Tottenham, signing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The recent departures from Tottenham may surprise fans as Mauricio Pochettino is a manager famed for giving younger players an opportunity. Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters have all featured in the Premier League under the Argentine.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The departures of young prospects and the lack of new signings may concern some fans, but Spurs legend Ledley King is unfazed and has faith in the manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Spurs captain said: "Obviously everyone else is adding to their squads and I'm sure the manager is looking, but he will only bring in the right players for the right prices and I think that's important.

King continued: "We need people who are really going to make an impact in the squad. If not, then we don't need to buy."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)