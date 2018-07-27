Highly Rated Tottenham Hotspur Youngster on Verge of Joining Lyon After Pre-Season Omission

Tottenham youngster Reo Griffiths is set to move to Lyon after being left out of Spurs' pre-season tour of the United States.

Griffiths has been touted as one of the hottest prospects in English football, but is now looking to move abroad in order to get the game time he needs. The youngster's departure will surprise many Spurs fans after he scored an impressive 32 goals in just 27 games for Tottenham's Under-18s side.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

According to Radio Scoop in France, the deal is set to be completed in the coming days and would see another promising youngster leave the north London side this window. Keanan Bennetts, another young player tipped for success, also recently left Tottenham, signing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The recent departures from Tottenham may surprise fans as Mauricio Pochettino is a manager famed for giving younger players an opportunity. Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters have all featured in the Premier League under the Argentine.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The departures of young prospects and the lack of new signings may concern some fans, but Spurs legend Ledley King is unfazed and has faith in the manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Spurs captain said: "Obviously everyone else is adding to their squads and I'm sure the manager is looking, but he will only bring in the right players for the right prices and I think that's important.

King continued: "We need people who are really going to make an impact in the squad. If not, then we don't need to buy."