Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner Provide Fitness Updates Ahead of Austrian Tour

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has given an update on his players' fitness ahead of their pre-season tour of Austria. The German revealed that new signings Juninho Bacuna and Erik Durm will both be back in full training before they head on tour this weekend.


Highly rated Dutch central midfielder Bacuna, 20, picked up an injury during the pre-season match against Bury and has not featured since for the Terriers; while World Cup winning defender Durm, 26, has been battling back from injury since before he joined the club.

John Early/GettyImages

Wagner confirmed that both will return to training in Kirchberg next week, although Durm may not be involved in every session with his team mates.

The Terriers signed Bacuna from Eredivisie outfit Groningen and Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for undisclosed fees this summer, and are expected to be a big part of Wagner's plans this season.

John Early/GettyImages

The Huddersfield boss also revealed that Danish duo Jonas Lossl and Matthias 'Zanka' Jorgensen could get some much needed game time during the Terriers' second pre-season trip after featuring for Denmark this summer, helping their country to the Round of 16 at the World Cup.


In an interview with the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, Wagner spoke of when Bacuna and co would be back in action: "It looks like he will be back in full training with the group when we go to Austria at the weekend."


He added: "It is the same with Zanka and Lossl. They trained with us yesterday a little bit and they will be in full training with the group tomorrow and then in Austria I think they will get some minutes.

"This is the same for Erik Durm. At the minute it looks like he will be in full training in Austria."

