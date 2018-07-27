Juventus Announces Signing of Barcelona Young Star Pablo Moreno

Juventus has announced the signing of 16-year-old Barcelona prodigy Pablo Moreno.

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

The striker, who has scored over 200 goals since joining Barca from Granada five years ago, will join Juve's youth setup and continue his development in Turin in the hopes of some day breaking into the first team.

A statement on I Bianconeri's official website reads: "The Juventus youth sector is strengthened with another purchase of great talent and perspective. Pablo Moreno arrives at the court of Mr. Francesco Baldini."

Moreno is believed to have cost Juve €700k. He is also said to have been a target for Arsenal, as well as several other clubs, while Barca made attempts to keep him.

A product of the Spanish giants' famed La Masia academy, the player had attracted attention from many scouts before Juventus managed to snatch him up.

The young striker boasts pace and strength and, while he's quite adept at scoring goals, he's also a great facilitator and can create scoring opportunities for those around him.

