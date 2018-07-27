LIGA MX | Los posibles XI iniciales de Chivas y Cruz Azul para el duelo de la Jornada 2

July 27, 2018

Este sábado Cruz Azul y Chivas se medirán en el Estadio Akron por la jornada 2 del Apertura 2018.

Acá, te presentamos las posibles alineaciones de ambas escuadras.

Chivas

1. Raúl Gudiño (Portero) 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

2. José Carlos Van Rankin (Lateral derecho)

GUILLERMO ARIAS/GettyImages

3. Jair Pereira (Defensor central)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

4. Carlos Salcido (Defensor central)

Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

5. Edwin Hernández (Lateral izquierdo)

GUILLERMO ARIAS/GettyImages

6. Javier López (Extremo derecho)

Jam Media/GettyImages

7. Fernando Beltrán (Mediocentro)

Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

8. Orbelín Pineda (Mediocentro) 

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

9. Isaac Brizuela (Extremo izquierdo) 

Jam Media/GettyImages

10. Alan Pulido (Segunda punta)

GUILLERMO ARIAS/GettyImages

11. Ángel Zaldívar (Centrodelantero)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Cruz Azul

1. Jesús Corona (Portero)

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/GettyImages

2. Gerardo Flores (Lateral derecho)

Azael Rodriguez/GettyImages

3. Julio César Domínguez (Defensor central)

Jam Media/GettyImages

4. Pablo Aguilar (Defensor central)

5. Adrián Aldrete (Lateral izquierdo)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

6. Iván Marcone (Mediocentro)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

7. Rafael Baca (Mediocentro)

Jam Media/GettyImages

8. Edgar Méndez (Extremo derecho)

Jam Media/GettyImages

9. Roberto Alvarado (Mediapunta)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

10. Elías Hernández (Extremo izquierdo)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

11. Milton Caraglio (Centrodelantero)

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

