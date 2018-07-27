Manchester United Want to Land Ivan Perisic Before Sanctioning Anthony Martial Exit

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Manchester United are willing to let Anthony Martial leave the club, but they are not prepared to let the sale go through until they have signed a replacement forward.

The Mirror claims that the man at the top of United's shopping list is still Ivan Perisic, despite reports last week claiming that Inter had raised his asking price to €80m in an effort to stave off interest.

United reportedly want to fund a move for Perisic by selling Martial for €70m, though it seems unlikely that there will be any takers at that price for a player who scored just nine Premier League goals last season.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

Their attempts to sell the 22-year-old are further complicated by their refusal to listen to offers from Premier League rivals, despite Tottenham and Chelsea both being mentioned among the interested parties.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are likely to provide the interest from abroad, and it is understood that Martial would favour a return to his home country by signing with Les Parisiens.

Martial flew home from United's tour of the USA this week to join his partner Melanie Da Cruz, who gave birth to the couple's second child in Paris.

United were close to signing Perisic last summer before pulling out of the deal when Inter raised his value by €10m at the eleventh hour.

After a year in which he has helped the Nerazzurri back into the Champions League and was part of the Croatia side that reached the World Cup final, his value has understandably skyrocketed.

The English transfer window closes on August 9 this summer, the day before United start the Premier League season with a home game against Leicester.

