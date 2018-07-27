Miralem Pjanic Insists He's 'Very Happy' & Exit Rumours Are a Result of 'Playing Well' for Juventus

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Amid a summer of high profile arrivals in Turin this summer, attentions have now turned to the players may be set for an exit from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has led the way among new arrivals which also include Joao Cancelo, Emre Can and Mattia Perin, whilst winger Douglas Costa has also completed a permanent switch to the Serie A side from Bayern Munich.

Gonzalo Higuain has been the highest profile star of the current Juventus ranks linked with a move away to facilitate the new arrivals at the club, but one player who will not be leaving is midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Bosnian international has been linked with potential big money moves to both Manchester City and Barcelona this summer, but the 28-year-old insists that the speculation is merely a result of him “playing well” for Juventus.

“I have read a lot of things that have made me laugh, but I am relaxed and doing my preparations,” Pjanic told Sky Sport during Juventus’ pre-season US tour, as quoted by Di Marzio.

“This is just how the transfer market is: sometimes a club interest in you, sometimes they don’t. But at this club I am very happy.

“I’m calm. I have had a good two years where I am happy with how I have grown. I am with a good team and I have a good relationship with my coach.

“The transfer fees that are being attached to my name? It means I am playing well, but you would have to talk to the club: I am playing football and trying to make improvements.”

Pjanic has been integral to the Juventus side which has won back-to-back Serie A titles during the two seasons that the Bosnian has spent in Turin since arriving from domestic rivals Roma in 2016.

The midfielder has been linked with Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side missed out on the signing of Jorginho to Chelsea, whilst Barcelona have also been linked with Pjanic amid the departure of club icon Andres Iniesta this summer.

It appears, though, that Pjanic is happy to remain in Turin, where he would line up alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in a new-look, all-star Juventus team next season.

