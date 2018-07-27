Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Retires From Professional Football After Beating Leukaemia

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has officially retired from professional football, following a consultation with medical experts, having overcome a year-long battle with acute leukaemia only a month ago. 

Ikeme, who joined Wolves way back in 2000 when he was only 14-years-old, has gone on to make over 200 appearances, and is a much loved figure around the club.

And now, at 32 and having beaten leukaemia, it has been announced on the official club website that Ikeme will retire from the game and take some time off to be spent with his family.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi has released a statement in full support of the goalkeeper, and has thanked him for his services to the club.

“Having been at the club since the age of 14, Carl is far more than just a player in our eyes - he is our brother and an important part of our family," the statement reads.

“When Carl came to tell us his news, yes there was sadness, but also great happiness to see him so healthy and hungry for the opportunities that lay ahead of him.

“Carl is strong, a fighter, something he has proven in his playing career and also during what has been a very challenging time for him, so I have no doubt he will be a success in whatever he does next.

“We wish Carl all the very best for the future, but remind him he will always remain a part of the Wolves family.

