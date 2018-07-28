Arsenal Forward Alexandre Lacazette Pleads With 'Really Important' Midfielder to Sign New Deal

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has encouraged Gunners midfielder Aaron Ramsey to sign a new contract at the Emirates, calling the Welshman one of the club's most important figures. 

The Gunners' longest serving player, who has now reached the ten year mark at the Emirates, is in continued negotiations over a new deal as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Lacazette, who had a fairly successful opening campaign in the Premier League last season, has pleaded with his teammate to sign a new deal - speaking at the launch of the club's new third kit.

As quoted by the Express, he said: "Ramsey is really important, Aaron is there for maybe 10 years, he’s a legend in the club so we have to be respectful for everything he has done.

"Of course with his quality he can help the team to be better. He’s an example for all the young players. Of course we need Aaron in the team."

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has openly admitted that he hopes the Welshman pens a new deal so that he can reward the midfielder with the club's captaincy, after Per Mertersacker retired at the end of last season. 

If the 27-year-old is not to sign a new deal then Arsenal are willing to let him go, as they don't want a repeat of the Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez contract saga which took place last year, which saw the latter move to Manchester United.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The player involved in the swap deal for Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, has also pleaded with the Welshman to sign a new deal.


He said: "I will be very happy for him if he is going to sign a new contract because he is [part of the] history of Arsenal already and I hope he can become a legend. His work rate is high and everyone appreciates what he does on the pitch and off the pitch because he is a true professional."

