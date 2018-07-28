Daniel Sturridge Claims He Can Replicate Chelsea Legend & Secure 2022 World Cup Spot

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge believes that he can be like a 'fine wine' and improve with age to secure a place in England's squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 28-year-old is currently on the fringes of Jürgen Klopp's first team and his future at Anfield will continue to be in doubt up until the transfer window closes on August 9.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Sturridge only has one year left on his contract with Liverpool, and it looks increasingly likely that the forward won't be offered an extension before next summer. 

However, the former Chelsea striker is confident that he can find his best form during the latter stages of his career, much like his former teammate at Didier Drogba, in an attempt to make the Three Lions squad in four years.

"Look, man, you can never say what could have been or I should have been [at the World Cup] or this, that," Sturridge told ESPN

"I helped them get to the World Cup and I scored some goals on the journey, but I'm happy for everyone that went, too, because you can never take these things personally. Next World Cup, I'm trying to be there, 100 per cent.

"I've got a lot of time," he added. "I look at someone like Didier, I'd say he came to prominence when he was like 26, 27.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"He joined Chelsea when he was 26, 27. I think in his career, he started growing as he started getting older. His career started getting just like fine wine, baby. He just gets better and better with age."

Sturridge has made 26 senior appearances with England throughout his career, the most recent of which came as a substitute against Lithuania back in October. 

But the Liverpool star hasn't found the back of the net for the Three Lions since November 2016, and a call-up to the national team seems highly unlikely without a drastic turn in form.

