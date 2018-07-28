Gunners Legend Robert Pires Predicts Quiet End to Arsenal's Summer Transfer Window

Gunners legend Robert Pires has predicted that no more signings will be made at Arsenal this summer, despite Unai Emery's lively start to life at the Emirates.

Pires insisted that Arsenal now have the right players to compete, as Emery has made five signings for the Gunners which have been added to an already talented bunch of players.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Speaking to Bwim, Pires said: "I don’t think Arsenal will sign anyone else this summer and they should be happy with the squad they now have.

"They’ve signed four or five players and Unai Emery will be happy with that, especially having signed them so early in the summer. It’s a very good squad on paper and I’m confident for this season."

Lionel Ng/GettyImages

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have all made the move to the English capital this summer as Emery looks to address the poor defensive record of the side in recent seasons, with the majority of his signings being defensive-minded.

With no Champions League football next season, Emery has done a good job of holding onto the club's star players, including Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The new deal offered to Aaron Ramsey could be the final part of the Spanish boss' jigsaw as he gears up for this first campaign in the Premier League.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, after the fans were convinced the Frenchman teased them on social media over a move to the Emirates.

With less than two weeks of the transfer window remaining, Emery will be wanting to complete any potential deals as soon as possible, so that they can be in contention to play in the Gunners' opening game of the season against Premier League champions Manchester City on August 12.