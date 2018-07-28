Jurgen Klopp Fires Back at Jose Mourinho's Digs About Liverpool Summer Spending

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Jurgen Klopp shrugged off Jose Mourinho's comments about Liverpool, in which the Manchester United manager implied that the Reds must win a trophy to justify their summer spending spree.

Klopp has boosted his squad with the signings of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson during this transfer window, leaving Liverpool with a net spend of over £150m.

Mourinho - whose net spend over the last two years is £185m higher than Klopp's - claimed that the German had to deliver silverware after splashing the cash this summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL

Asked if Mourinho was playing mind games, Klopp told Sky Sports News: "Yeah, for sure, a little bit but that's okay. But I heard as well that Jose found me funny and one of my biggest goals in life is to make Jose smile! It doesn't happen too often and if it happens because of Liverpool - well done!"

Mourinho also implied that Klopp was a hypocrite for spending so much money, having previously stated his distaste for spending big sums when United signed Paul Pogba for £89m two summers ago.

"I said a few things [in the past]. I cannot really remember what I said but I know what I said about the Pogba transfer," Klopp added.

"I would never talk about Manchester United unless somebody asks me about it but I am polite enough to give an answer if somebody asks me. That's not always the smartest thing to do, and I have absolutely no problem with what Jose Mourinho is saying. It is a free world and he can say whatever he wants.

"If he is happy about our transfers even better, but we know that it does not mean you win automatically whatever."

Liverpool and United face each other in a pre-season friendly in Ann Arbor on Saturday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)